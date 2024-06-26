4-star WR has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

|
4-star WR Samari Reed has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
2024 Jun 26 20:39-
Samari Reed - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL (Monarch HS) Class: 2025
#149 Overall, #30 WR, #27 FL
A Clemson receiver target is set to announce soon.
Four-star Pompano Beach, Florida 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed laid out his top schools and set a July 3 commitment date on Wednesday. He visited for Clemson's big official visit weekend in earlier this month and also made stops this year at fellow finalists Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Reed announced a Clemson offer in late March. He is rated as high as a Top 150 prospect (149) and a 4-star on Rivals.
Four-star Pompano Beach, Florida 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed laid out his top schools and set a July 3 commitment date on Wednesday.
He visited for Clemson's big official visit weekend in earlier this month and also made stops this year at fellow finalists Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Reed announced a Clemson offer in late March.
He is rated as high as a Top 150 prospect (149) and a 4-star on Rivals.
