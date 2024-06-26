4-star WR has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

Four-star Pompano Beach, Florida 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed laid out his top schools and set a July 3 commitment date on Wednesday.

He visited for Clemson's big official visit weekend in earlier this month and also made stops this year at fellow finalists Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Reed announced a Clemson offer in late March.

He is rated as high as a Top 150 prospect (149) and a 4-star on Rivals.