4-star WR has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

Samari Reed is a 4-star WR who visited Clemson recently and the Tigers are in his finalists for a July 3 decision.
Samari Reed is a 4-star WR who visited Clemson recently and the Tigers are in his finalists for a July 3 decision.

4-star WR Samari Reed has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
2024 Jun 26
Samari Reed - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.50)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Pompano Beach, FL (Monarch HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#75 WR, #69 FL
Rivals:
#149 Overall, #30 WR, #27 FL
24/7:
#112 WR, #81 FL

A Clemson receiver target is set to announce soon.

Four-star Pompano Beach, Florida 2025 wide receiver Samari Reed laid out his top schools and set a July 3 commitment date on Wednesday.

He visited for Clemson's big official visit weekend in earlier this month and also made stops this year at fellow finalists Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Reed announced a Clemson offer in late March.

He is rated as high as a Top 150 prospect (149) and a 4-star on Rivals.

