4-star WR Craig Dandridge announces offer after Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Craig Dandridge - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.94)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Cambridge HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#49 WR, #55 GA
24/7:
#66 WR, #42 GA

2026 four-star WR Craig Dandridge of Alpharetta (GA) Cambridge was at Clemson's spring practice Monday, and announced Monday evening on social media that he received an offer from the Tigers.

"After a great visit and talk with head coach Dabo Swinney and Coach Grisham, I'm blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," said Dandridge on X.

Dandridge holds offers from programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

