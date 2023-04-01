5-star WR picks up offer after 'great visit'

|
5-star WR Cameron Coleman picks up offer after 'great visit'
Height: 6-3 Weight: 175 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS) Class: 2024
#164 Overall, #18 WR, #10 AL
#86 WR, #27 AL
#21 Overall, #7 WR, #4 AL
One of the nation's top-rated receivers announced a Clemson offer after a campus stop on Saturday.
Five-star Phenix City, Alabama receiver Cameron Coleman reported the news. "After a great visit, I'm blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University," Coleman said. He is rated as high as the No. 7 receiver in the nation and No. 21 overall (247Sports). Coleman plays at Central High School, where former Clemson receivers Justyn Ross and EJ Williams hail from. #AGTG🙏🏾 After a great visit, Im blessed ✞o receive an Offer from Clemson University🐅 @JeremyO_Johnson @CHSREDDEVILS@DemetricDWarren @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @ErikRichardsUSA Chopped it up wit bro for a few @_jross8 #reddevilnation pic.twitter.com/dWXdEgEl4c
@RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/Hcf7d5VcnZ
