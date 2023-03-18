CLEMSON RECRUITING

Braylon Staley was in Clemson for Elite Junior Day in January.
Braylon Staley was in Clemson for Elite Junior Day in January.

4-star WR Braylon Staley has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Mar 18, Sat 21:00
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Braylon Staley - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.99)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Aiken, SC (Aiken HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#71 WR, #6 SC
24/7:
#51 WR, #6 SC

Four-star Aiken, South Carolina receiver Braylon Staley listed Clemson among his top schools Saturday evening.

Staley is rated as high as the No. 6 player in the state by 247Sports.

His new top-10 list is completed with Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and Georgia Tech. He called Clemson his favorite out of an Elite Junior Day visit in January.

Staley tallied 930 receiving yards with nine touchdowns last season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star WR has Clemson in top schools
4-star WR has Clemson in top schools
Tigers even up series with 18-hit effort
Tigers even up series with 18-hit effort
No. 4 Tigers clinch series over Virginia with doubleheader sweep, extend home win streak
No. 4 Tigers clinch series over Virginia with doubleheader sweep, extend home win streak
Tigers miss opportunities, drop ACC opener to Duke
Tigers miss opportunities, drop ACC opener to Duke
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (53 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest