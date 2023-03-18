4-star WR has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star WR Braylon Staley has Clemson in top schools
|2023 Mar 18, Sat 21:00-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Braylon Staley - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(3.99)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Aiken, SC (Aiken HS) Class: 2024
#71 WR, #6 SC
#51 WR, #6 SC
Four-star Aiken, South Carolina receiver
Braylon Staley listed Clemson among his top schools Saturday evening.
Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Aiken, SC (Aiken HS) Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#71 WR, #6 SC
24/7:
#51 WR, #6 SC
Four-star Aiken, South Carolina receiver
Braylon Staley listed Clemson among his top schools Saturday evening.
Staley is rated as high as the No. 6 player in the state by 247Sports. His new top-10 list is completed with Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and Georgia Tech. He called Clemson his favorite out of an Elite Junior Day visit in January. Staley tallied 930 receiving yards with nine touchdowns last season. AGTG ✞ TOP 10 VID !! @DAWGHZERECRUITS @CoachPaige3 @RivalsFriedman @JeremyO_Johnson @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @BrianStaley_12 pic.twitter.com/dThR71kZ7k
Staley is rated as high as the No. 6 player in the state by 247Sports.
His new top-10 list is completed with Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and Georgia Tech. He called Clemson his favorite out of an Elite Junior Day visit in January.
Staley tallied 930 receiving yards with nine touchdowns last season.
AGTG ✞ TOP 10 VID !! @DAWGHZERECRUITS @CoachPaige3 @RivalsFriedman @JeremyO_Johnson @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @BrianStaley_12 pic.twitter.com/dThR71kZ7k— ᵕ̈ (@BrayStaley) March 19, 2023
Tags: Clemson Football, Braylon Staley
- Thought about how much I hated Maryland tonight -
- Now that is Funny… -
- Arkansas BB Coach Musselmsn -
- Purely, PURELY hypothetical question/scenario: -
- Been busy today and just saw the baseball score. -
- Brad 2017 -
- What a shot! Grand slam USA 9-7 -
- As much as I dislike Maryland, I’d love to see them beat -
- We beat this Penn State team ? -
- How about that picture? -
- USA Trailing 6-5 ...Top Of The 7th --- -
- Not that long ago, Auburn had a putrid basketball history -
- I tried to stay away from TNet -
- I hate Duke almost as much as the Gamecocks but -
- Hallmark soccer movie - Clemson mentioned -
- This pitcher for team US in the World Baseball -
- Rubber Match Tomorrow -
- Congrats tiger teams for some good wins. I’m -
- NIL Must Be Dump Trucking Loads Of Money On Texas Basketball Player --- -
- New message -
- The ACC is becoming a mid major conference -
- Hey TNet!!! What's for supper??? -
- I didn’t see a Tiger -
- Princeton's Victory Is Kinda, OUR Victory -
- Y'all. I have figured out what we need to do for Basketball. -
- I say we adopt the Princeton Tigers as our honorary team -
- What An Odd Way To Make A Shot When You're Supposed To Miss It On Purpose --- -
- the sec is americas thug confernce -
- Click the link below to read more!
- No.24/14 Clemson set to host Radford -
- Clemson returns to course at Linger Longer Sunday -
- Vegas odds on Saturday's NCAA games -
- Tigers defeat No. 25 Syracuse -
- Tiger Pregame Show 20th Season Vlog: Episode 10-Louisville -
- Vegas odds on Round of 32 games -
- Tigers Begin Outdoor Season at Yellow Jacket Invitational -
- ACC Notes and Upcoming Schedule -
- WTEN: Tigers Host Three Weekend Matches -
- Tigers Drop Match to Georgia Tech -
- No. 24 Clemson Continues ACC Play Against No. 4 BC -
- Updated NCAA Tournament Game Lines -
- Round of 64 Props -
- Photo: Morehead St. practicing at Littlejohn -
- If you want to reference a fellow TNETTER... -
- Tennis: Tigers to Face Two ACC Opponents This Week -
- Sofia Chepenik Earns Clemson's First ACC Player of the Week -
- TV announcers for Clemson's NIT game -
- ACC Notes and Upcoming Schedule -
- Tnet NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge -
- Question adds on top of content -
- Pancake Second, Tigers Fourth at 2023 Clover Cup -
- ATTENTION ALL -
- Clemson tennis falls to No. 1 UNC -
- Nuk Hopkins hires an agent as trade rumors swirl -
- Tee Higgins has a jellyfish problem -
- Nick Eason heartfelt tweet -
- Tigers Fight, Drop Match to No. 9 Duke -
- ACC Notes -
- Tiger Pregame Show 20th Season Vlog: Episode 9 Notre Dame -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Neff makes a decision on Brad Brownell's future
- Clemson shut out of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
- Clemson's NIT bracket revealed
- Clemson guard entering transfer portal
- Uiagalelei talks difficult transfer decision, what Oregon State opportunity brings vs. Clemson
- Report: Former Clemson punter signs lucrative deal
- Morehead State stuns cold-shooting Clemson in NIT opener
- Twitter reacts to Clemson missing NCAA tournament
- Stadium Scrimmage Insider: Woods ahead of Bresee and Wilkins
- Twitter reacts to Clemson losing in first round of NIT
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<