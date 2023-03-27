4-star Texan DB picks up Clemson offer

4-star defender Corian Gipson (Lancaster, Texas) reported the news after a visit Monday evening.

"After a great visit and Conversation with Coach Swinney I am beyond BLESSED To Receive an Offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Gipson said.

Gipson is rated as a top-100 prospect by both ESPN (84) and Rivals (88), rated as high as the No. 6 safety, and he is a 4-star cornerback according to 247Sports.

Gipson has reported nearly 40 offers already, spanning coast to coast.