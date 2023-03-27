|
4-star Texan DB picks up Clemson offer
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Lancaster, TX (Lancaster HS) Class: 2024
#84 Overall, #7 S, #11 TX
#88 Overall, #6 S, #13 TX
#128 Overall, #14 CB, #22 TX
One of the top-rated defensive backs for the 2024 class announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Gipson has reported nearly 40 offers already, spanning coast to coast.
4-star defender Corian Gipson (Lancaster, Texas) reported the news after a visit Monday evening.
"After a great visit and Conversation with Coach Swinney I am beyond BLESSED To Receive an Offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Gipson said.
Gipson is rated as a top-100 prospect by both ESPN (84) and Rivals (88), rated as high as the No. 6 safety, and he is a 4-star cornerback according to 247Sports.
Gipson has reported nearly 40 offers already, spanning coast to coast.
After a great visit and Conversation with Coach Swinney I am beyond BLESSED To Receive an Offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY @CUCoachReed @TheCoachPaul7 @Coach_Muhammed @LancasterFBwebo @coachqwalker pic.twitter.com/tkRPImf2li— Corian “C8” Gipson (@CorianGipson) March 27, 2023
- Power Rangers reunion: Former Clemson lineman signs with 49ers
- Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
- Tiger draft prospect drops out of NFL.com updated projection
- What we've learned through the first half of Clemson spring practice
- Former Clemson QB to try out for WWE
- PFF 'best fit' for former Clemson WR is close to home
- Another team emerges as trade suitor for former Clemson WR
- Riley loves what he sees out of the running backs and tight ends
- Garrett Riley thinks it's 'pretty cool' to wear the Clemson paw in Texas
- ESPN sees 'formidable duo' on 2023 Clemson defense
