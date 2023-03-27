CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star DB Corian Gipson left a Clemson visit with an offer Monday.
4-star Texan DB picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Mar 27, Mon 22:38
Corian Gipson - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Lancaster, TX (Lancaster HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#84 Overall, #7 S, #11 TX
Rivals:
#88 Overall, #6 S, #13 TX
24/7:
#128 Overall, #14 CB, #22 TX

One of the top-rated defensive backs for the 2024 class announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

4-star defender Corian Gipson (Lancaster, Texas) reported the news after a visit Monday evening.

"After a great visit and Conversation with Coach Swinney I am beyond BLESSED To Receive an Offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Gipson said.

Gipson is rated as a top-100 prospect by both ESPN (84) and Rivals (88), rated as high as the No. 6 safety, and he is a 4-star cornerback according to 247Sports.

Gipson has reported nearly 40 offers already, spanning coast to coast.

