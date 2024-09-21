4-star TE picks up offer on Clemson visit

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Corbyn Fordham is a 4-star TE out of Jacksonville with a Clemson offer now.

4-star TE Corbyn Fordham picks up offer on Clemson visit
by - 2024 Sep 21 11:28
Corbyn Fordham - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#202 Overall, #6 TE-H, #36 FL
Rivals:
#172 Overall, #9 TE, #27 FL
24/7:
#20 TE, #49 FL

Four-star Jacksonville, Florida 2026 tight end Corbyn Fordham announced a Clemson offer while on a visit to the Tigers-Wolfpack game.

"I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Fordham said on Instagram.

He is rated as high as the No. 172 player overall and the No. 9 tight end overall (Rivals).

Fordham has two touchdown catches in four games so far this season.

