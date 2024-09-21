4-star TE picks up offer on Clemson visit

|
4-star TE Corbyn Fordham picks up offer on Clemson visit
Corbyn Fordham - Tight End
Four-star Jacksonville, Florida 2026 tight end
Corbyn Fordham announced a Clemson offer while on a visit to the Tigers-Wolfpack game.
"I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Fordham said on Instagram. He is rated as high as the No. 172 player overall and the No. 9 tight end overall (Rivals). Fordham has two touchdown catches in four games so far this season.
"I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Fordham said on Instagram.
He is rated as high as the No. 172 player overall and the No. 9 tight end overall (Rivals).
Fordham has two touchdown catches in four games so far this season.
Clemson Football, Corbyn Fordham
