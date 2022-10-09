CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tavoy Feagin is favored to pick Clemson at the moment going into a Nov. 20 decision.
Tavoy Feagin is favored to pick Clemson at the moment going into a Nov. 20 decision.

4-star Tampa cornerback has Clemson in top schools cut closing in on decision
by - 2022 Oct 9, Sun 15:12
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Tavoy Feagin - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#192 Overall, #19 CB, #35 FL
Rivals:
#98 Overall, #13 CB, #24 FL
24/7:
#149 Overall, #15 CB, #29 FL

2024 Tampa cornerback Tavoy Feagin included Clemson in his final five teams as he closes in on a decision date.

Feagin reports that he will commit to Clemson, Miami, Florida State, LSU or Alabama on Nov. 20. He was recently in Clemson and is favored to be his pick by 247Sports and On3.com.

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (98; Rivals) and the No. 13 cornerback.

Feagin has narrowed his list from nearly 50 reported offers.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star Tampa cornerback has Clemson in top schools cut closing in on decision
4-star Tampa cornerback has Clemson in top schools cut closing in on decision
Heisman Watch: DJ Uiagalelei's place in the Heisman race at midseason
Heisman Watch: DJ Uiagalelei's place in the Heisman race at midseason
Clemson women's soccer topples No. 24 Virginia Tech
Clemson women's soccer topples No. 24 Virginia Tech
Clemson at Florida State Vegas odds released
Clemson at Florida State Vegas odds released
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 120 Recruits (100 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest