4-star Tampa cornerback has Clemson in top schools cut closing in on decision

Tavoy Feagin - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.81)
ESPN:
#192 Overall, #19 CB, #35 FL
Rivals:
#98 Overall, #13 CB, #24 FL
24/7:
#149 Overall, #15 CB, #29 FL
2024 Tampa cornerback Tavoy Feagin included Clemson in his final five teams as he closes in on a decision date.
Feagin reports that he will commit to Clemson, Miami, Florida State, LSU or Alabama on Nov. 20. He was recently in Clemson and is favored to be his pick by 247Sports and On3.com.
He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (98; Rivals) and the No. 13 cornerback.
Feagin has narrowed his list from nearly 50 reported offers.
What’s the move👀 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/yaoGBKupP7— 4 ᴛᴀᴠᴏʏ “ꜱᴇᴀᴛʙᴇʟᴛ” ꜰᴇᴀɢɪɴ (@FeaginTavoy) October 9, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Tavoy Feagin