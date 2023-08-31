4-star Southern Cal decommit picks up Clemson offer

Four-star Alabaster, Alabama defensive back Anquon Fegans is rated as high as the No. 2 safety in the nation and announced a decommitment from Southern Cal on Thursday as well.

"Clemson offered," Fegans said. "Blessed."

Fegans earned MaxPreps sophomore All-American offers with nine interceptions and 67 tackles for Thompson High School, where prominent recent Clemson enrollee Peter Woods played.

His brother is a four-star cornerback, Tre'Quon Fegans, who committed to Alabama and transferred to Southern Cal.