4-star Southern Cal decommit picks up Clemson offer

|
4-star Southern Cal decommit Anquon Fegans picks up Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2025
#16 Overall, #2 S, #3 AL
#35 Overall, #4 S, #5 AL
#22 Overall, #2 S, #5 AL
One of the top safeties in the 2025 class announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Four-star Alabaster, Alabama defensive back Anquon Fegans is rated as high as the No. 2 safety in the nation and announced a decommitment from Southern Cal on Thursday as well. "Clemson offered," Fegans said. "Blessed." Fegans earned MaxPreps sophomore All-American offers with nine interceptions and 67 tackles for Thompson High School, where prominent recent Clemson enrollee Peter Woods played. His brother is a four-star cornerback, Tre'Quon Fegans, who committed to Alabama and transferred to Southern Cal. The University of Clemson ⭕️ffered blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1FW58WGsnq
Four-star Alabaster, Alabama defensive back Anquon Fegans is rated as high as the No. 2 safety in the nation and announced a decommitment from Southern Cal on Thursday as well.
"Clemson offered," Fegans said. "Blessed."
Fegans earned MaxPreps sophomore All-American offers with nine interceptions and 67 tackles for Thompson High School, where prominent recent Clemson enrollee Peter Woods played.
His brother is a four-star cornerback, Tre'Quon Fegans, who committed to Alabama and transferred to Southern Cal.
The University of Clemson ⭕️ffered blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1FW58WGsnq— Anquon “Newboy” Fegans ✪ (@FegansAnquon) August 31, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
|
- Eagles announce release of Clemson pro
- Clemson pro released by Pittsburgh Steelers
- Two Clemson pros waived by Eagles
- Texans release former Clemson receiver
- Former Clemson coach passes away
- Clemson-Duke depth charts released
- Steelers release another Clemson pro
- Former Clemson defender cut by 49ers, expected to still make NFL roster
- Clemson pro receivers find out roster fate with Chiefs
- TV announcers for Clemson-Duke
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<