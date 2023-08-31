4-star Southern Cal decommit picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star Southern Cal decommit Anquon Fegans picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Aug 31, Thu 13:34
Anquon Fegans - Safety
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#16 Overall, #2 S, #3 AL
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #4 S, #5 AL
24/7:
#22 Overall, #2 S, #5 AL

One of the top safeties in the 2025 class announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Four-star Alabaster, Alabama defensive back Anquon Fegans is rated as high as the No. 2 safety in the nation and announced a decommitment from Southern Cal on Thursday as well.

"Clemson offered," Fegans said. "Blessed."

Fegans earned MaxPreps sophomore All-American offers with nine interceptions and 67 tackles for Thompson High School, where prominent recent Clemson enrollee Peter Woods played.

His brother is a four-star cornerback, Tre'Quon Fegans, who committed to Alabama and transferred to Southern Cal.

