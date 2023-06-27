CLEMSON RECRUITING

Four-star safety Ricardo Jones announced a commitment to Clemson, becoming the 13th pledge in the class that's ranked in the Top 10 by the 247Sports Team Composite now.
Four-star safety Ricardo Jones announced a commitment to Clemson, becoming the 13th pledge in the class that's ranked in the Top 10 by the 247Sports Team Composite now.

4-star safety Ricardo Jones commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jun 27, Tue 17:57
Ricardo Jones Photo
Ricardo Jones - Safety
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Northside HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#126 Overall, #8 S, #21 GA
Rivals:
#168 Overall, #13 S, #22 GA
24/7:
#151 Overall, #12 S, #22 GA

Clemson continued its 2024 class momentum with another top Peach State defender’s pledge.

Four-star Warner Robins, Georgia safety Ricardo Jones announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

He is a unanimous top-170 prospect and ranked as high as No. 126 overall and the No. 8 safety (ESPN).

Jones tallied six interceptions and eight pass breakups as a junior. He was named to the 6A All State first team defense.

Jones reported close to 35 offers, also including Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Stanford among more Power 5 programs. Florida State was seen as his other top school, but he actually faked out Tennessee fans for a brief moment with a shirt and combo before revealing a Clemson shirt below that.

He received a Clemson offer on March 10.

The 13th pledge for the Clemson class moves the Tigers up two spots in the 247Sports Team Composite to No. 10 overall, jumping Stanford and Tennessee and maintaining the ACC's top class (UNC next at No. 15). Clemson has the fourth-highest average rating per pledge on Rivals.com (3.77).

Jones is a sixth 4-star pledge out of Georgia in the class, joining 5-star LB Sammy Brown and 4-star DT Hevin Brown-Shuler, S Noah Dixon, DT Champ Thompson and RB David Eziomume.

247Sports profile on Jones: "A bigger safety prospect that always seems to be in the right spot at the right time. Junior season was marred by injury, but already has a dozen varsity interceptions to his credit. Has also produced his fair share of takeaways on the 7-on-7 circuit while facing high-end competition. Measurements and testing data have been hard to procure, but multiple in-person evaluations suggest that he’s over 6-foot-2 and north of 185 pounds with room to add some additional mass. Might not have any speed markers on file, but flashes plenty of range on tape and can attack the rim on hardwood, having averaged just over 16 points per game as a junior. Educated in how to play Cover 2 defense and is one that usually takes the right angles in coverage. Spirited in run support and is likely only going to be more effective as an open-field tackler once he’s lifting in a college weight room. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level. Must keep improving as a 1-on-1 defender and learn how to diagnose complex offensive schemes on the fly, but could be utilized in a variety of different ways on the backend with his skill set. NFL upside."

Top Clemson News of the Week