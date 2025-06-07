Marquis Bryant competed at Dabo Swinney camp and added a Tigers offer.
Marquis Bryant competed at Dabo Swinney camp and added a Tigers offer.

4-star safety Marquis Bryant picks up Clemson offer at Swinney camp
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Marquis Bryant - Safety
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 190   Hometown: Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#212 Overall, #20 S, #9 NC
Rivals:
#219 Overall, #24 S, #5 NC
24/7:
#128 Overall, #13 S, #5 NC

Four-star 2027 Rolesville, North Carolina safety Marquis Bryant picked up a Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop.

"After an amazing camp. I am blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!" Bryant said Saturday on X.

Bryant is a unanimous Top 250 prospect and ranked as high as No. 128 overall and the No. 13 safety (Rivals).

Bryant visited Clemson earlier this spring and also for the Clemson-NC State game last fall.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
New royalties structure puts fans in charge of College Football 26 revenue for Clemson
New royalties structure puts fans in charge of College Football 26 revenue for Clemson
Clemson freshman picked to have Jeremiah Smith-type season
Clemson freshman picked to have Jeremiah Smith-type season
Clemson lands former Perfect Game All-American prospect, SEC transfer
Clemson lands former Perfect Game All-American prospect, SEC transfer
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week