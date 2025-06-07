|
4-star safety Marquis Bryant picks up Clemson offer at Swinney camp
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 190 Hometown: Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS) Class: 2027
Four-star 2027 Rolesville, North Carolina safety Marquis Bryant picked up a Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop.
"After an amazing camp. I am blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!" Bryant said Saturday on X.
Bryant is a unanimous Top 250 prospect and ranked as high as No. 128 overall and the No. 13 safety (Rivals).
Bryant visited Clemson earlier this spring and also for the Clemson-NC State game last fall.
|
