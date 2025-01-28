CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kaden Gebhardt is down to four schools, with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State joining Clemson as the final contenders.
4-star safety Kaden Gebhardt has Clemson in final four schools
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 28 11:57
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS)   Class: 2026
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH

Four-star 2026 Olentangy High School (OH) Safety Kaden Gebhardt is down to four schools, and Clemson is in the mix.

Gebhardt recently announced he had received an offer from the Tigers after a campus visit earlier in January.

Now, he is down to four schools, with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State joining Clemson as the final contenders.

