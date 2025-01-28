|
4-star safety Kaden Gebhardt has Clemson in final four schools
2025 Jan 28 11:57- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
TigerNet:
(3.50)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS) Class: 2026
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH
Four-star 2026 Olentangy High School (OH) Safety Kaden Gebhardt is down to four schools, and Clemson is in the mix.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH
Four-star 2026 Olentangy High School (OH) Safety Kaden Gebhardt is down to four schools, and Clemson is in the mix.
Gebhardt recently announced he had received an offer from the Tigers after a campus visit earlier in January. Now, he is down to four schools, with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State joining Clemson as the final contenders.
Gebhardt recently announced he had received an offer from the Tigers after a campus visit earlier in January.
Now, he is down to four schools, with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State joining Clemson as the final contenders.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Kaden Gebhardt
- Clemson DL announces return for 2025 season
- Big first half, first NFL TD for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
- ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
- Former Clemson standout passes away
- New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
- Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"
- Clemson freshman defender gains 5-star ranking
- Clemson finishes strong to power past Virginia Tech
- Early betting odds on Clemson's 2025 opener with LSU
- Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<