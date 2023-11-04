"Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from the Clemson University," Gilbert posted on X.

Gilbert is ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports Composite and the No. 6 player in Georgia. He has several national offers, including from Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas.

He de-committed from Ohio State at the end of July after being committed to them since July 2022.

In 2022, he earned all-region honors with 54 tackles, two pass breakups, and an inteceptions.