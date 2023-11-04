|
4-star safety Jontae Gilbert announces Clemson offer while on visit
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Douglass HS) Class: 2025
#66 Overall, #7 S, #11 GA
#59 Overall, #7 S, #5 GA
#48 Overall, #6 S, #6 GA
4-star 2025 safety
Jontae Gilbert announced a Clemson offer while on a visit during the Notre Dame game on Saturday afternoon.
"Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from the Clemson University," Gilbert posted on X.
Gilbert is ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports Composite and the No. 6 player in Georgia. He has several national offers, including from Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas.
He de-committed from Ohio State at the end of July after being committed to them since July 2022.
In 2022, he earned all-region honors with 54 tackles, two pass breakups, and an inteceptions.
— Jontae Gilbert (@J7ontae) November 4, 2023
|
