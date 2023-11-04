CLEMSON RECRUITING

Gilbert with Clemson coaches
Gilbert with Clemson coaches

4-star safety Jontae Gilbert announces Clemson offer while on visit
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 4 14:21
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Jontae Gilbert - Safety
TigerNet: (4.05)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Douglass HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#66 Overall, #7 S, #11 GA
Rivals:
#59 Overall, #7 S, #5 GA
24/7:
#48 Overall, #6 S, #6 GA

4-star 2025 safety Jontae Gilbert announced a Clemson offer while on a visit during the Notre Dame game on Saturday afternoon.

"Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from the Clemson University," Gilbert posted on X.

Gilbert is ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports Composite and the No. 6 player in Georgia. He has several national offers, including from Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas.

He de-committed from Ohio State at the end of July after being committed to them since July 2022.

In 2022, he earned all-region honors with 54 tackles, two pass breakups, and an inteceptions.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney emotional in locker room after becoming all-time winningest coach at Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney emotional in locker room after becoming all-time winningest coach at Clemson
Dabo Swinney was asked if 'Tyler from Spartanburg' gave his team motivation to win
Dabo Swinney was asked if 'Tyler from Spartanburg' gave his team motivation to win
Cade Klubnik injury update, DB suffers torn ACL
Cade Klubnik injury update, DB suffers torn ACL
WATCH: Venables, Stallings, Lawrence, many others congratulate Swinney on Clemson all-time record
WATCH: Venables, Stallings, Lawrence, many others congratulate Swinney on Clemson all-time record
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 104 Recruits (70 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts