Noah Dixon was in Clemson for the Elite Retreat.
4-star safety commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jan 30, Mon 14:18
Noah Dixon - Safety
Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Lagrange, GA (Troup County HS)   Class: 2024
#172 Overall, #15 S, #27 GA
#96 Overall, #9 S, #15 GA
#19 S, #29 GA

Four-star Lagrange, Georgia safety Noah Dixon announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

Dixon is rated as high as the No. 96 player in the nation and the No. 9 safety (Rivals).

Dixon was on hand for Clemson's Elite Retreat this weekend and is a second pledge from those visits, joining 4-star Peach State D-lineman Champ Thompson.

Dixon's other reported offers include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Tigers' five-man 2024 group is now rated 10th overall by the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

