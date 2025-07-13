2026 four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy has committed to Clemson, adding more top-tier talent to the 2026 class.

Stewart joins Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt to form a talented trio in the secondary.

This is Clemson's 21st commitment of the 2026 class.

The class ranking moved up one spot to No. 11 with the 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Blake Stewart has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 180 S from Fairburn, GA chose the Tigers over Miami and Michigan



"Thank you God! I'm ALL IN!🐅"