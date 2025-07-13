4-star safety Blake Stewart is a Tiger.
4-star safety Blake Stewart commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  9 hours ago
Blake Stewart - Safety
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#29 S, #46 GA
Rivals:
#149 Overall, #10 S, #20 GA
24/7:
#34 ATH, #40 GA

Mickey Conn has another elite safety coming to Tigertown.

2026 four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy has committed to Clemson, adding more top-tier talent to the 2026 class.

Stewart joins Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt to form a talented trio in the secondary.

This is Clemson's 21st commitment of the 2026 class.

The class ranking moved up one spot to No. 11 with the 247Sports Composite.

