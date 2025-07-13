|
4-star safety Blake Stewart commits to Clemson
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2026
#29 S, #46 GA
#149 Overall, #10 S, #20 GA
#34 ATH, #40 GA
Mickey Conn has another elite safety coming to Tigertown.
Mickey Conn has another elite safety coming to Tigertown.

2026 four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy has committed to Clemson, adding more top-tier talent to the 2026 class. Stewart joins Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt to form a talented trio in the secondary. This is Clemson's 21st commitment of the 2026 class. The class ranking moved up one spot to No. 11 with the 247Sports Composite.
The 6’1 180 S from Fairburn, GA chose the Tigers over Miami and Michigan
“Thank you God! I’m ALL IN!🐅”https://t.co/sGMUGjyxvU pic.twitter.com/CFrWMkdcUs
