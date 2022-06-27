4-star Clemson RB target to announce commitment this week

4-star RB target Jeremiah Cobb to announce commitment this week

Four-star Montgomery, Alabama running back Jeremiah Cobb will make his college decision soon.

Cobb is down to a final three of Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee and he will make a pledge on July 1.

He was in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend earlier this month and made stops at Auburn and Tennessee the last two weekends.

Cobb is ranked as high as the No. 3 all-purpose back in the 2023 group and No. 146 overall (Rivals.com).

He has two former teammates who recently enrolled with the Tigers in defensive back Kylon Griffin and linebacker TJ Dudley.

Cobb previously has LSU and Texas in his top schools as well.

Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns and hauled in 561 receiving yards last season.