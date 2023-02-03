CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star QB picks SEC school over Clemson
Clemson’s 2024 class is still without a QB.

Four-star Little Rock, Arkansas quarterback Walker White picked Auburn over finalists Clemson and Baylor on Friday afternoon.

White was in Clemson last weekend for the Elite Retreat and the ACC’s Tigers were a favorite to get his pledge from both 247Sports and On3.com going into the decision Friday.

"For me, I was just looking for somewhere I could go and develop and become my best," White said on a 247Sports broadcast. "One thing that was really big for me was the culture of the team. I've experienced good and bad cultures and culture is very important. It shows how hard the teammates and your buddies are willing to work and put in that extra mentality to get to where we need to go. That's been the main focus for me. Obviously the offensive staff that would be developing me and the offense I would be running and that I'd be comfortable that I could run it. And the school that I've chosen, I'm very confident in that in every variable that I've thought of. It all checks."

White was the third reported Clemson QB offer to go out for the class after Willis, Texas’ DJ Lagway (Florida commitment currently) and Charlotte’s Jadyn Davis (uncommitted), who are both 5-star-rated.

White is only the third commitment of Auburn’s class so far.

He is rated as high as the No. 8 QB in the nation, No. 92 overall and the top player out of Arkansas.

White tossed 25 TDs to 9 INTs with 1,975 yards and rushed for 837 yards and 16 scores at Little Rock Christian Academy last season.

