4-star QB Kharim Hughley commits to Clemson
Height: 5-11 Weight: 190 Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS) Class: 2027
#92 Overall, #4 QB-DT`, #14 GA
#215 Overall, #19 QB, #23 GA
#25 QB, #45 GA
Clemson has a quarterback commitment for 2027.
Four-star Gainesville, Georgia QB Kharim Hughley announced the news Thursday morning. Hughley received a Tigers offer last weekend and visited campus last month. Hughley recently spoke with Tigernet about the offer and his relationship with Clemson coaches. "It's been really good to be able to talk to both Coach Boyd from a player's perspective, if that makes sense," Hughley said. "He played there, he recruited another famous quarterback out of my school, so I just kind of got a little bit of a connection there. And then Coach Riley, obviously he's the coach, OC, he's a really good coach. I like the way he coaches, and he's not self-centered, if that makes sense. He's willing to learn from everybody else that's around him, if that makes sense. And I really like that about him." Hughley passed for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns to two interceptions in 10 games last year. He also rushed for three scores. Hughley is rated as high as the No. 92 player overall nationally and the No. 4 dual-threat QB (ESPN). Gainesville High School is where national champion QB Deshaun Watson played. Hughley joins fellow Peach State product Max Brown, a linebacker, in the Clemson 2027 class currently. LOCKED IN🔒🔒 https://t.co/c1v0YbY2Pq
