4-star QB has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date

Four-star Fairburn, Georgia quarterback Air Noland released a top schools list with Clemson on it Saturday. Noland recently visited Clemson and picked up a scholarship offer this month. Noland's other top schools are Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Oregon. Noland says he will announce a commitment on April 8. Noland is rated as high as the No. 7 quarterback in the class and No. 55 overall (247Sports) The left-handed QB passed for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns to four interceptions last season, completing 73% of his throws and earning 6A player of the year. Noland had a relationship previously with Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley at TCU. “I’ve been talking to coach Garrett Riley for quite a bit, since he was at TCU,” Noland said earlier this month. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Mike) Reed, Coach (Tyler Grisham). All three of those coaches, I think they love what they see on film. Of course, they’ve heard great things, eye-opening things about me. Not only have they heard eye-opening things about me, they saw eye-opening things on the film...It’s very appealing man. Coach Riley loves to take his shots when he cans. If you’re on the outside looking in, it looks like he take his shots 65% of the time. Coach Riley loves his quarterbacks. You can tell by the plays he runs and how he speaks volumes about the quarterbacks he’s coached. I think Coach Riley has a very quarterback-oriented offense. "It’s a lot on the quarterback in an offense like that. You have to be on your Ps and Qs at all times…in the film room, on the field and off the field. With the offensive system like Coach Riley’s, it’s a lot on the quarterback, but at my high school it’s a lot on me when you’re talking protection or you’re talking on the formation or you’re talking on the coverage or the coverage beaters. If they give you this coverage, where to go with the football. Coach Riley’s offense is very appealing to me." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

