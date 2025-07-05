Hughley passed for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns to two interceptions in 10 games last year. He also rushed for three scores.
Hughley passed for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns to two interceptions in 10 games last year. He also rushed for three scores.

4-star Peach State QB Kharim Hughley announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Kharim Hughley - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.44)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 190   Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#92 Overall, #4 QB-DT`, #14 GA
Rivals:
#215 Overall, #19 QB, #23 GA
24/7:
#25 QB, #45 GA

A top QB from a familiar school announced a Clemson offer Saturday morning.

Four-star 2027 Gainesville (Ga) signal-caller Kharim Hughley announced the news.

"Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Hughley said on X Saturday morning.

Hughley passed for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns to two interceptions in 10 games last year. He also rushed for three scores.

Hughley is rated as high as the No. 92 player overall nationally and the No. 4 dual-threat QB (ESPN).

Gainesville High School is where national champion QB Deshaun Watson played.

Hughley joins a flurry of new Clemson QB offers in the last day, with Teddy Jarrard and Trent Seaborn joining longtime Tiger offer Peyton Houston.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
4-star Peach State QB announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State QB announces Clemson offer
4-star Georgia QB announces Clemson offer
4-star Georgia QB announces Clemson offer
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama QB
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama QB
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week