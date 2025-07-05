4-star Peach State QB announces Clemson offer

|
4-star Peach State QB Kharim Hughley announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 190 Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS) Class: 2027
A top QB from a familiar school announced a Clemson offer Saturday morning.
Four-star 2027 Gainesville (Ga) signal-caller Kharim Hughley announced the news. "Blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Hughley said on X Saturday morning. Hughley passed for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns to two interceptions in 10 games last year. He also rushed for three scores. Hughley is rated as high as the No. 92 player overall nationally and the No. 4 dual-threat QB (ESPN). Gainesville High School is where national champion QB Deshaun Watson played. Hughley joins a flurry of new Clemson QB offers in the last day, with Teddy Jarrard and Trent Seaborn joining longtime Tiger offer Peyton Houston. Blessed to receive a offer from @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/20Eurzalwe
