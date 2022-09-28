|
4-star Peach State prospect, teammate of Clemson commit announces offer
DJ Chester - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5 Weight: 300 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagles Landing Christian Academy HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.67)
ESPN:
#25 OT, #25 GA
Rivals:
#13 OG, #26 GA
24/7:
#151 Overall, #15 OT, #11 GA
Four-star 2023 offensive lineman DJ Chester (McDonough, Georgia) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_TA (Clemson OL coach Thomas Austin) I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson," said Chester on Twitter.
Chester is rated as high as No. 151 overall (247Sports) with four-star ratings as both an offensive tackle and guard.
He is the teammate of 4-star offensive tackle Clemson commit Zechariah Owens.
#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_TA I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson @ELCAFootball @fl6pjack pic.twitter.com/9OkvvNvtga— DJ Chester (@DJChester6) September 28, 2022