4-star Peach State prospect, teammate of Clemson commit announces offer

DJ Chester Offensive Line

Height: 6-5 Weight: 300 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagles Landing Christian Academy HS) Class: 2023

#25 OT, #25 GA

#13 OG, #26 GA

#151 Overall, #15 OT, #11 GA

Four-star 2023 offensive lineman DJ Chester (McDonough, Georgia) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_TA (Clemson OL coach Thomas Austin) I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson," said Chester on Twitter.

Chester is rated as high as No. 151 overall (247Sports) with four-star ratings as both an offensive tackle and guard.

He is the teammate of 4-star offensive tackle Clemson commit Zechariah Owens.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_TA I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson @ELCAFootball @fl6pjack pic.twitter.com/9OkvvNvtga — DJ Chester (@DJChester6) September 28, 2022