4-star Peach State prospect, teammate of Clemson commit announces offer

After receiving a commitment from one McDonough, Georgia lineman, Clemson is after another with 4-star DJ Chester.
After receiving a commitment from one McDonough, Georgia lineman, Clemson is after another with 4-star DJ Chester.

by - 2022 Sep 28, Wed 19:59
DJ Chester - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5   Weight: 300   Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagles Landing Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2023
#25 OT, #25 GA
#13 OG, #26 GA
#151 Overall, #15 OT, #11 GA

Four-star 2023 offensive lineman DJ Chester (McDonough, Georgia) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_TA (Clemson OL coach Thomas Austin) I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from Clemson," said Chester on Twitter.

Chester is rated as high as No. 151 overall (247Sports) with four-star ratings as both an offensive tackle and guard.

He is the teammate of 4-star offensive tackle Clemson commit Zechariah Owens.

