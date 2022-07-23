|
4-star Peach State lineman sets commitment date
2022 Jul 23
|
Connor Lew - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.94)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
Four-star 2023 Acworth, Georgia interior offensive line prospect Connor Lew has set his commitment decision date.
Lew will make his call on Aug. 5 out of a final four with Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Miami.
Lew set his top-4 ahead of visits to each in June, starting with Clemson's big official visit weekend that's yielded several commitments.
He earned first-team All-State honors last year.
Lew is a commitment for the Army All-American bowl.
8/5?? pic.twitter.com/kzLtbi1H8k— Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) July 23, 2022
I had a great official visit at @ClemsonFB Thank you for the hospitality! ?????? @Coach__TA @Clements_TJC pic.twitter.com/sPeDJ1bg5s— Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) June 6, 2022
