4-star Peach State lineman sets commitment date

Connor Lew Offensive Line TigerNet: (3.94) (3.94)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#7 OL, #68 GA #7 OL, #68 GA 24/7:

#15 IOL, #32 GA #15 IOL, #32 GA 6-3280Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Acworth, Georgia interior offensive line prospect Connor Lew has set his commitment decision date.

Lew will make his call on Aug. 5 out of a final four with Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Miami.

Lew set his top-4 ahead of visits to each in June, starting with Clemson's big official visit weekend that's yielded several commitments.

He earned first-team All-State honors last year.

Lew is a commitment for the Army All-American bowl.