CLEMSON RECRUITING
person_add
Connor Lew was in Clemson to start June and the Tigers hope he will join the Tigers' 2023 class like several others on that weekend.
Connor Lew was in Clemson to start June and the Tigers hope he will join the Tigers' 2023 class like several others on that weekend.

4-star Peach State lineman sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jul 23, Sat 12:52
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Connor Lew - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.94)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 280   Hometown: Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#7 OL, #68 GA
24/7:
#15 IOL, #32 GA

Four-star 2023 Acworth, Georgia interior offensive line prospect Connor Lew has set his commitment decision date.

Lew will make his call on Aug. 5 out of a final four with Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Miami.

Lew set his top-4 ahead of visits to each in June, starting with Clemson's big official visit weekend that's yielded several commitments.

He earned first-team All-State honors last year.

Lew is a commitment for the Army All-American bowl.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star Peach State lineman sets commitment date
4-star Peach State lineman sets commitment date
Where is Clemson's Dabo Swinney among the nation's highest-paid coaches now?
Where is Clemson's Dabo Swinney among the nation's highest-paid coaches now?
Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players
Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players
Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for training camp due to recent surgery
Clemson pro Justyn Ross out for training camp due to recent surgery
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 109 Recruits (95 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest