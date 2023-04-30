CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jameson Riggs has Clemson in his latest top schools list. He earned All-State honors in Georgia last year.

4-star Peach State lineman has Clemson in top schools
2023 Apr 30
Jameson Riggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.19)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 300   Hometown: Hiram, GA (Hiram HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#49 OT, #61 GA
24/7:
#20 OT, #32 GA

Four-star Hiram, Georgia offensive tackle Jameson Riggs updated his top schools list and has Clemson in that mix.

Riggs' full top-10 also has Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

Riggs reports over 30 offers, also including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

He earned first-team All-State honors as a junior.

Riggs added a Clemson offer last June.

