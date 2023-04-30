|
4-star Peach State lineman has Clemson in top schools
Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Hiram, GA (Hiram HS) Class: 2024
Four-star Hiram, Georgia offensive tackle
Jameson Riggs updated his top schools list and has Clemson in that mix.
Riggs' full top-10 also has Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Penn State and Vanderbilt. Riggs reports over 30 offers, also including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Virginia Tech. He earned first-team All-State honors as a junior. Riggs added a Clemson offer last June. Extremely blessed to be in this position, thank you to everyone along the way! Final 10! #GoHornets🐝 pic.twitter.com/T8ofEFmoOE Junior Highlights https://t.co/bOsgPFp6sD
