4-star Peach State defender picks Ohio State over Clemson

4-star Peach State defender Kayden McDonald picks Ohio State over Clemson
|2022 Oct 31, Mon 18:05-
2023 4-star Suwanee, Georgia defensive tackle Kayden McDonald announced a commitment to Ohio State on a local TV broadcast on Monday. Clemson had been perceived to be a leader late and was among his final schools this fall.
He is rated as high as the No. 195 prospect overall and the No. 8 defensive tackle in the 2023 class.
The final group also included Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma.
He picked up a Clemson offer this May.
Clemson remains 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with 21 commits.
