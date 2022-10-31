4-star Peach State defender picks Ohio State over Clemson

4-star Peach State defender Kayden McDonald picks Ohio State over Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

2023 4-star Suwanee, Georgia defensive tackle Kayden McDonald announced a commitment to Ohio State on a local TV broadcast on Monday. Clemson had been perceived to be a leader late and was among his final schools this fall.

He is rated as high as the No. 195 prospect overall and the No. 8 defensive tackle in the 2023 class.

The final group also included Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma.

He picked up a Clemson offer this May.

Clemson remains 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with 21 commits.