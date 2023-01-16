CLEMSON RECRUITING

Champ Thompson has Clemson in his latest top schools list after adding a Clemson offer in a Dabo Swinney camp stop last summer.
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in updated top schools group
2023 Jan 16
Champ Thompson - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.40)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 275   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#231 Overall, #11 DT, #33 GA
Rivals:
#219 Overall, #15 DE, #33 GA
24/7:
#32 DL, #41 GA

Four-star 2024 Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson has Clemson in his top schools group.

Thompson has a East Coast-centric group of Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State and Miami.

He is rated as high as the No. 231 prospect overall (ESPN) and is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect.

Thompson picked up a Clemson offer during a visit to Dabo Swinney camp last summer.

