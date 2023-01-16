4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in updated top schools group

TigerNet Staff by

Champ Thompson Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.40) (4.40)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 275 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#231 Overall, #11 DT, #33 GA #231 Overall, #11 DT, #33 GA Rivals:

#219 Overall, #15 DE, #33 GA #219 Overall, #15 DE, #33 GA 24/7:

#32 DL, #41 GA #32 DL, #41 GA 6-3275Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS)2024

Four-star 2024 Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson has Clemson in his top schools group.

Thompson has a East Coast-centric group of Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State and Miami.

He is rated as high as the No. 231 prospect overall (ESPN) and is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect.

Thompson picked up a Clemson offer during a visit to Dabo Swinney camp last summer.

Champ Thompson TE/DE 6'3" 275 Norcross Meadowcreek HS is a big-time talent who looks great on the defensive side of the ball. Explosive moves, quick hands and an aggressive style of play. Dominates against the run. Shows good 4.9 speed. 3.2 GPA.@iam_champ7 pic.twitter.com/59BVntYGSr — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 15, 2023

The Champ is Here. This is why @iam_champ7 is one of the best DL in 2024 watch how at 6’3 280 how big boy come off that ball double swipe and burst to QB for the sack. @dlinevids1 @RecruitGeorgia #DLineU pic.twitter.com/IpCnJY6j1R — Bryant Harrison (@BHarrison92) September 25, 2022