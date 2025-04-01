4-star pass rusher has Clemson in top schools

Johnson will be back for Clemson's official visit weekend in late May.
Johnson will be back for Clemson's official visit weekend in late May.

4-star pass rusher Kamhariyan Johnson has Clemson in top schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago
Kamhariyan Johnson - Defensive End
Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Muscle Shoals, AL (Muscle Shoals HS)   Class: 2026
#234 Overall, #17 Edge, #17 AL
#40 Edge, #18 AL

Clemson's 2026 class continues to see dominoes fall in different places.

Four-star pass rusher Kamhariyan Johnson of Muscle Shoals (AL) has announced his final eight contenders, and the Tigers find themselves in the mix.

Alongside Clemson, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Florida, Auburn, and Miami round out his list. Johnson has confirmed to TigerNet that he will not be in attendance for the spring game.

Clemson's official visit window comes May 30th, and Johnson has confirmed that he will be on campus for that visit. He will take the trip over Ole Miss, which holds the same date for official visits.

