4-star pass rusher has Clemson in top schools

Four-star pass rusher Kamhariyan Johnson of Muscle Shoals (AL) has announced his final eight contenders, and the Tigers find themselves in the mix.

Alongside Clemson, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Florida, Auburn, and Miami round out his list. Johnson has confirmed to TigerNet that he will not be in attendance for the spring game.

Clemson's official visit window comes May 30th, and Johnson has confirmed that he will be on campus for that visit. He will take the trip over Ole Miss, which holds the same date for official visits.