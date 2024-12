4-star Palmetto State defender lands Clemson offer

He is rated as high as a 4-star prospect, No. 111 overall and the No. 11 prospect in South Carolina, according to 247Sports.

"After a great conversation with @CoachConn, I'm blessed to receive an offer from The Clemson University!!" Anderson posted on social media Wednesday.

His reported offer list to date also includes South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Anderson visited for the Clemson-South Carolina game last month.