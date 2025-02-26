4-star Ohio DB sets spring Clemson visit

|
4-star Ohio DB Kaden Gebhardt sets spring Clemson visit
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS) Class: 2026
#21 S, #12 OH
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH
Before 2026 DB Kaden Gebhardt of Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy is set to visit Clemson in the summer, he has a campus visit set for the Elite Retreat.
I will be at Clemson March 7th and 8th!!!!🐅@CoachConn @Coach_TomAllen @nolanturner02 @CoachTurnerCUFB @CoachTA44 @z_terrill53 @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @TomLoy247 @GregSmithRivals @OHSBravesFB @Kstaff07 pic.twitter.com/fVmWGRW6Fw
Per Gebhardt's social media, the Ohio defensive back will be in the Upstate on March 7th and 8th, getting another look at what the Tigers have the offer.
It appears Clemson is a top school for Gebhardt, competing with Penn State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.
I will be at Clemson March 7th and 8th!!!!🐅@CoachConn @Coach_TomAllen @nolanturner02 @CoachTurnerCUFB @CoachTA44 @z_terrill53 @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @TomLoy247 @GregSmithRivals @OHSBravesFB @Kstaff07 pic.twitter.com/fVmWGRW6Fw— Kaden Gebhardt 4⭐️ S/ATH (@kaden_gebhardt) February 26, 2025
|
