Per Gebhardt's social media, the Ohio defensive back will be in the Upstate on March 7th and 8th, getting another look at what the Tigers have the offer.
Per Gebhardt's social media, the Ohio defensive back will be in the Upstate on March 7th and 8th, getting another look at what the Tigers have the offer.

4-star Ohio DB Kaden Gebhardt sets spring Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#21 S, #12 OH
24/7:
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH

Before 2026 DB Kaden Gebhardt of Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy is set to visit Clemson in the summer, he has a campus visit set for the Elite Retreat.

Per Gebhardt's social media, the Ohio defensive back will be in the Upstate on March 7th and 8th, getting another look at what the Tigers have the offer.

It appears Clemson is a top school for Gebhardt, competing with Penn State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Position battles to watch in Clemson spring practice
Position battles to watch in Clemson spring practice
Clemson pitcher retiring due to injury
Clemson pitcher retiring due to injury
4-star Ohio DB sets spring Clemson visit
4-star Ohio DB sets spring Clemson visit
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts