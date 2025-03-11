4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson

Four-star DB Kaden Gebhardt has committed to Clemson, making it the seventh pledge the Tigers have secured since fellow 4-star Ohio product Adam Guthrie's announcement on Friday.

Gebhardt, who is considered one of the top safeties in the nation, chose Clemson over Penn State and Ohio State.

The pledge moves Clemson to 13 commits in the class and ranks No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings now.