Kaden Gebhardt is Clemson's latest 4-star pledge.
4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS)   Class: 2026
#23 S, #12 OH
#214 Overall, #15 S, #7 OH

Clemson's strong recruiting stretch has continued.

Four-star DB Kaden Gebhardt has committed to Clemson, making it the seventh pledge the Tigers have secured since fellow 4-star Ohio product Adam Guthrie's announcement on Friday.

Gebhardt, who is considered one of the top safeties in the nation, chose Clemson over Penn State and Ohio State.

The pledge moves Clemson to 13 commits in the class and ranks No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings now.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer Way to go!! Great news!!!***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Jr. Year Hudl Tape
 DSBBEB7579
spacer Deliveries a blow!***
 TigerOffSite
spacer Re: Deliveries a blow!***
 moodytiger
spacer Being a white safety, you can't help but
 Tigersense®
spacer Hope he has better cover skills***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 Dirtroadtiger1
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 sabletiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 Garnetisugly®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 7Tiger7®
spacer got a great class shaping up
 tgrfan42069
spacer That dude is a difference maker!***
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 SammyDub
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 tigerlex24®
spacer He hits with bad intentions...
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Re: He hits with bad intentions...
 94TigerRAG
spacer Re: He hits with bad intentions...
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 2000®
spacer This is a fantastic ride for the Tigers and recruiting However
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
 kctigs81®
spacer We have the Whte DB and WR market cornered lol
 Daredevil
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
