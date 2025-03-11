|
4-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt commits to Clemson
1 hour ago
|
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.67)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS) Class: 2026
#23 S, #12 OH
#214 Overall, #15 S, #7 OH
Clemson's strong recruiting stretch has continued.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#23 S, #12 OH
24/7:
#214 Overall, #15 S, #7 OH
Clemson's strong recruiting stretch has continued.
Four-star DB Kaden Gebhardt has committed to Clemson, making it the seventh pledge the Tigers have secured since fellow 4-star Ohio product Adam Guthrie's announcement on Friday. Gebhardt, who is considered one of the top safeties in the nation, chose Clemson over Penn State and Ohio State. The pledge moves Clemson to 13 commits in the class and ranks No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings now.
Four-star DB Kaden Gebhardt has committed to Clemson, making it the seventh pledge the Tigers have secured since fellow 4-star Ohio product Adam Guthrie's announcement on Friday.
Gebhardt, who is considered one of the top safeties in the nation, chose Clemson over Penn State and Ohio State.
The pledge moves Clemson to 13 commits in the class and ranks No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings now.
