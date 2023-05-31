4-star O-line prospect picks up Clemson offer

"I'm extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Hasenhuetl said.

Hasenhuetl is rated as high as the No. 2 interior O-line prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 95 prospect overall (247Sports).

He has nearly 20 offers already, also including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, NC State and Ole Miss among more Power 5 programs.

He is Clemson's second reported 2025 offer, after Charlotte No. 1 overall prospect and offensive tackle David Sanders.