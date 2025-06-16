|
4-star NC TE Jaxon Dollar announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 208 Hometown: Denver, NC (East Lincoln HS) Class: 2027
#123 Overall, #4 TE-H, #3 NC
#154 Overall, #12 TE, #2 NC
#93 Overall, #5 TE, #4 NC
Kyle Richardson has begun adding to his big board.
Clemson University
Death Valley was a great experience. Nice facility and good camp environment. I appreciate @coachkr10 , for inviting me and making sure i left better than I came. I hope to make it back to campus and meet the staff soon! pic.twitter.com/qARL1aNkA1
‼️Camp Recap‼️
|
