4-star NC TE Jaxon Dollar announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Jaxon Dollar - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 208   Hometown: Denver, NC (East Lincoln HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#123 Overall, #4 TE-H, #3 NC
Rivals:
#154 Overall, #12 TE, #2 NC
24/7:
#93 Overall, #5 TE, #4 NC

Kyle Richardson has begun adding to his big board.

2027 Four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar of Denver (NC) East Lincoln, who recently competed at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp, has announced an offer from Clemson.

"After a great conversation with @coachkr10, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Dollar posted Monday.

Dollar is considered one of the top tight ends in North Carolina and currently holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida State, and several other top programs.

