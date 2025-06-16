2027 Four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar of Denver (NC) East Lincoln, who recently competed at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp, has announced an offer from Clemson.

"After a great conversation with @coachkr10, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Dollar posted Monday.

Dollar is considered one of the top tight ends in North Carolina and currently holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida State, and several other top programs.