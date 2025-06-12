Jones has attended a Clemson gameday before.
Jones has attended a Clemson gameday before.

4-star NC DB Davion Jones announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Davion Jones - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (West Charlotte HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#133 Overall, #11 S, #4 NC
Rivals:
#235 Overall, #8 ATH, #8 NC

Four-star 2027 Charlotte, NC defensive back Davion Jones announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Jones said on X.

He was on campus last week for Dabo Swinney camp.

Jones is rated as high as the No. 133 overall prospect and a Top 5 player in North Carolina (4; ESPN).

He is listed with 20 offers to date, also including Florida State, Michigan, UNC, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among more Power 4 schools.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Athlon makes predictions for Clemson, ACC season
Athlon makes predictions for Clemson, ACC season
LSU's Brian Kelly to ESPN: "We need to beat Clemson"
LSU's Brian Kelly to ESPN: "We need to beat Clemson"
Clemson moves up in latest ESPN recruiting rankings
Clemson moves up in latest ESPN recruiting rankings
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week