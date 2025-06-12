"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Jones said on X.

He was on campus last week for Dabo Swinney camp.

Jones is rated as high as the No. 133 overall prospect and a Top 5 player in North Carolina (4; ESPN).

He is listed with 20 offers to date, also including Florida State, Michigan, UNC, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among more Power 4 schools.