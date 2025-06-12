|
4-star NC DB Davion Jones announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (West Charlotte HS) Class: 2027
#133 Overall, #11 S, #4 NC
#235 Overall, #8 ATH, #8 NC
Four-star 2027 Charlotte, NC defensive back Davion Jones announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Jones said on X.
He was on campus last week for Dabo Swinney camp.
Jones is rated as high as the No. 133 overall prospect and a Top 5 player in North Carolina (4; ESPN).
He is listed with 20 offers to date, also including Florida State, Michigan, UNC, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among more Power 4 schools.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson 🐅@AnnaH247 @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @CoachConn pic.twitter.com/x4OSjD91JS— Davion Jones (@DavionJones08) June 12, 2025
|
