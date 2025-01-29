|
4-star Mississippi safety Tylan Wilson announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 172 Hometown: Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS) Class: 2026
Four-star 2026 Pascagoula, Mississippi safety prospect Tylan Wilson announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.
"After a great talk with @CoachConn, I am extremely Blessed to receive my 19th D1 offer from Clemson University," Wilson said on social media. He is a unanimous Top 300 prospect overall and a Top 10 prospect out of Mississippi. Wilson's reported offer list also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Texas Tech. #AGTG 🙏🏽💫 Congrats to our Panthers who were named to the @SunHerald’s 2024 All-South Mississippi football teams and watchlist. 🚨 All-Region 4-6A MVP Team - Defense - Announcement ‼️
After a great talk with @CoachConn I am extremely Blessed to receive my 18th D1 offer from Clemson University. @ClemsonFB @Rivals @Coach_Sims_44@CoachHollis58 @GoulaCoach43@RandyHoganJr @AnsleyBrentTV @larrysisson3@247Sports @On3sports @Coach_CJBailey @Rivals pic.twitter.com/tqaC1Ls1sg
1st Team All-South:
Silas Corder (QB)
Tylan Wilson (FS)
Amarie Jackson (RB)
Kaiden Street (CB)
2nd Team All-South:
Darius Carter (WR)
Tomareo Johnson (FS)… pic.twitter.com/lQVYZ3AMbF
Tylan Wilson (DB - Jr.) - @tywilson4211
Congrats! WeGoula #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/ckWiRNJOuk
