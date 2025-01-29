CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star Mississippi safety Tylan Wilson announces Clemson offer
by - 2025 Jan 29 08:56
Tylan Wilson - Safety
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 172   Hometown: Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#275 Overall, #15 S, #10 MS
Rivals:
#199 Overall, #16 , #7 MS
24/7:
#214 Overall, #16 S, #7 MS

Four-star 2026 Pascagoula, Mississippi safety prospect Tylan Wilson announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.

"After a great talk with @CoachConn, I am extremely Blessed to receive my 19th D1 offer from Clemson University," Wilson said on social media.

He is a unanimous Top 300 prospect overall and a Top 10 prospect out of Mississippi.

Wilson's reported offer list also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Texas Tech.

