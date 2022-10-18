CLEMSON RECRUITING

Zechariah Owens is back in the fold of the Clemson 2023 class.
Zechariah Owens is back in the fold of the Clemson 2023 class.

4-star lineman Zechariah Owens announces re-commitment to Clemson
by - 2022 Oct 18, Tue 15:11
Zechariah Owens Photo
Zechariah Owens - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 365   Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#139 Overall, #17 OL, #11 GA
Rivals:
#188 Overall, #20 OL, #14 GA
24/7:
#121 Overall, #16 OT, #10 GA

A top 2023 prospect has reconsidered his recruitment and recommitted to the Tigers.

Four-star McDonough, Georgia offensive lineman Zechariah Owens announced the news after a decommitment last week and a visit to the Clemson-FSU game in Tallahassee over the weekend.

"After a long time of thinking, praying and reconsidering, my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University. Thank the Clemson coaching staff and my fellow teammates for sticking beside me through this and also I want to thank everyone for reaching out to my family and I through this process but with that being said I'm 1000% ALLIN."

"And I just want to personally say again (that) I thank every school and fan base for having my back, but I hope y'all respect my decision. This wasn't easy on my own."

Owens picked up a Clemson offer in early March and committed originally on July 4.

He is rated as high as the No. 121 overall prospect (247Sports).

Clemson ranks eighth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 49) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Reminds me of a Cinderella song
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: Reminds me of a Cinderella song
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: you ain't kidding they dumped all over the kid***
 deletedmemory
spacer Re: Reminds me of a Cinderella song
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: Reminds me of a Cinderella song
 CS73
spacer Re: Reminds me of a Cinderella song
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer Re: Reminds me of a Cinderella song
 TygerKing
spacer Sounds like he got a nose full of trashy and
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer 1000% is a lot young man
 under11par®
spacer Amazing turn of events from start to finish ...
 DueWest
spacer Re: Amazing turn of events from start to finish ...
 2000®
spacer Utah kid is BYU or Michigan bound.
 Tigersense®
spacer Re: Amazing turn of events from start to finish ...
 GatorBowl
spacer hey man.. sometimes you gotta test the waters to see
 El Tigre 1
spacer Well - he did it the Clemson way
 clover65®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 irmotig®
spacer So…once a Tiger, always a Tiger?***
 NorthwestPurple®
spacer Twice a Tiger, always a Tiger...***
 joeyb®
spacer I totally didn't think he was a puddin' pop***
 Fluxus
spacer Something tells me this isn't what fsu meant when they
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 TigerSurvivor®
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 TattedCop®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 Tigerman5000
spacer Does this mean that all of the posters here who criticized him
 Judge Keller®
spacer Will Judge Keller ever apologize for being ridiculous?
 Row86®
spacer He's freaking crazy dude***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: Does this mean that all of the posters here who criticized him
 firstdown811618
spacer Re: Does this mean that all of the posters here who criticized him
 ddraines®
spacer Just shut up and please find another basketball program***
 goclemsontigs
spacer What happened to being closer to family???
 Row86®
spacer I guess “a long time” is relative
 lovingit®
spacer He's still a teenager after all***
 RC Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 CLEMSONCARTEL
spacer Welcome (back) Home Zechariah!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 Trev4Prez
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 Clemson Shaq
spacer WOW
 tigervw
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Does this mean we are still recruiting the OL from out west
 Tiger Beach
spacer Re: Does this mean we are still recruiting the OL from out west
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 jsebe10®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 KAllen
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson
 KAllen
Read all 49 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
