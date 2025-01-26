CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tyler Merrill received a Clemson offer on a camp stop last summer.
4-star lineman Tyler Merrill has Clemson in top schools
by - 2025 Jan 26 12:14
Tyler Merrill Photo
Tyler Merrill - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.60)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 310   Hometown: Mechanicsburg, PA (Cumberland Valley HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#57 Overall, #10 OL, #1 PA
Rivals:
#83 Overall, #3 OG, #2 PA
24/7:
#218 Overall, #13 OT, #6 PA

Four-star 2026 offensive lineman Tyler Merrill (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) included Clemson in his top schools group Saturday.

Merrill has a full Top 5 of Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.

He is rated as high as the No. 57 overall player and the No. 1 player out of Pennsylvania (ESPN).

Merrill announced his Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop last summer.

Merrill is ranked as the No. 3 overall offensive guard by Rivals.com.

