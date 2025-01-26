|
4-star lineman Tyler Merrill has Clemson in top schools
2025 Jan 26 12:14-
|
Tyler Merrill - Offensive Line
Four-star 2026 offensive lineman Tyler Merrill (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) included Clemson in his top schools group Saturday.
Four-star 2026 offensive lineman Tyler Merrill (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) included Clemson in his top schools group Saturday.
Merrill has a full Top 5 of Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin. He is rated as high as the No. 57 overall player and the No. 1 player out of Pennsylvania (ESPN). Merrill announced his Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop last summer. Merrill is ranked as the No. 3 overall offensive guard by Rivals.com.
Merrill has a full Top 5 of Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.
He is rated as high as the No. 57 overall player and the No. 1 player out of Pennsylvania (ESPN).
Merrill announced his Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop last summer.
Merrill is ranked as the No. 3 overall offensive guard by Rivals.com.
