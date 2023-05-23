4-star lineman has Clemson in Top 3 schools

|
4-star lineman Ronan O'Connell has Clemson in Top 3 schools
Height: 6-4 Weight: 273 Hometown: Franklin, TN (Fred J Page HS) Class: 2024
#29 OT, #7 TN
#64 IOL, #22 TN
Franklin, Tennessee 4-star offensive lineman
Ronan O'Connell put together a top schools list of three on Tuesday and Clemson's Tigers are in the mix.
O'Connell picked up a Clemson offer in early April. He will be back for an official visit on the June 2 recruiting weekend, he told Rivals.com. He has Clemson up against Wisconsin and Tennessee at the moment, where he also said will visit in June. O'Connell is rated as a 4-star offensive tackle by Rivals and a three-star interior lineman by 247Sports. Had a great visit at Clemson last Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/95GQxHFJJp
O'Connell picked up a Clemson offer in early April. He will be back for an official visit on the June 2 recruiting weekend, he told Rivals.com.
He has Clemson up against Wisconsin and Tennessee at the moment, where he also said will visit in June.
O'Connell is rated as a 4-star offensive tackle by Rivals and a three-star interior lineman by 247Sports.
Had a great visit at Clemson last Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/95GQxHFJJp— Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) April 8, 2023
