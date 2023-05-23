CLEMSON RECRUITING

Ronan O'Connell picked up a Clemson offer on a visit and will return to campus coming up.
Ronan O'Connell picked up a Clemson offer on a visit and will return to campus coming up.

4-star lineman Ronan O'Connell has Clemson in Top 3 schools
by - 2023 May 23, Tue 14:07
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Ronan O'Connell - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.10)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 273   Hometown: Franklin, TN (Fred J Page HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#29 OT, #7 TN
24/7:
#64 IOL, #22 TN

Franklin, Tennessee 4-star offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell put together a top schools list of three on Tuesday and Clemson's Tigers are in the mix.

O'Connell picked up a Clemson offer in early April. He will be back for an official visit on the June 2 recruiting weekend, he told Rivals.com.

He has Clemson up against Wisconsin and Tennessee at the moment, where he also said will visit in June.

O'Connell is rated as a 4-star offensive tackle by Rivals and a three-star interior lineman by 247Sports.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star lineman has Clemson in Top 3 schools
4-star lineman has Clemson in Top 3 schools
Maryland DE announces Clemson offer
Maryland DE announces Clemson offer
College baseball outlets agree on Clemson's spot in national seed predictions
College baseball outlets agree on Clemson's spot in national seed predictions
Clemson set for ACC tournament pool play
Clemson set for ACC tournament pool play
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 89 Recruits (58 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week