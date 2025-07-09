4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

2027 four-star OL Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (PA) Coatesville Area received an offer from the Tigers in June, and has advanced things further by putting Clemson in his top eight contenders.

Rounding out his list are Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Hiller camped at Clemson in June, and referred to the Tigers as his dream school when he received the offer.