4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

4-star lineman Maxwell Hiller has Clemson in top schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  7 minutes ago
Maxwell Hiller - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 300   Hometown: Coatesville, PA (Coatesville Area HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#50 Overall, #8 OL, #3 PA
Rivals:
#101 Overall, #11 OT, #2 PA
24/7:
#34 Overall, #1 IOL, #2 PA

One of the top linemen in the 2027 class has Clemson in his final eight.

2027 four-star OL Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (PA) Coatesville Area received an offer from the Tigers in June, and has advanced things further by putting Clemson in his top eight contenders.

Rounding out his list are Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Hiller camped at Clemson in June, and referred to the Tigers as his dream school when he received the offer.

Top Clemson News of the Week