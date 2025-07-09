4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star lineman Maxwell Hiller has Clemson in top schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 300 Hometown: Coatesville, PA (Coatesville Area HS) Class: 2027
#50 Overall, #8 OL, #3 PA
#101 Overall, #11 OT, #2 PA
#34 Overall, #1 IOL, #2 PA
One of the top linemen in the 2027 class has Clemson in his final eight.
2027 four-star OL Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (PA) Coatesville Area received an offer from the Tigers in June, and has advanced things further by putting Clemson in his top eight contenders. Rounding out his list are Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. Hiller camped at Clemson in June, and referred to the Tigers as his dream school when he received the offer. Blue chip OL @HillerMaxwell has a top eight, and he explains how he got there https://t.co/EQ6DcDn4Hc pic.twitter.com/6vmcxVMFF6
2027 four-star OL Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (PA) Coatesville Area received an offer from the Tigers in June, and has advanced things further by putting Clemson in his top eight contenders.
Rounding out his list are Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.
Hiller camped at Clemson in June, and referred to the Tigers as his dream school when he received the offer.
Blue chip OL @HillerMaxwell has a top eight, and he explains how he got there https://t.co/EQ6DcDn4Hc pic.twitter.com/6vmcxVMFF6— BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) July 9, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Our final update on Bryce Perry-Wright
- Clemson's 2026 class takes a hit with Bryce Perry-Wright going elsewhere
- Two Clemson graduates killed in Lake Greenwood boat crash, suspect charged with BUI
- Clemson Love Story: DJ Uiagalelei marries his long-time Clemson girlfriend in NYC
- 5-star D-lineman is days from a commitment: What to know
- ESPN analyst on Clemson: "There's a chance they prove this hater wrong"
- Clemson pitcher announces injury comeback bid with transfer portal entry
- Tigers announce four transfer additions
- Longtime ACC analyst says Clemson high-stakes start goes beyond LSU
- Burning questions for Clemson's coaches: CJ Spiller edition