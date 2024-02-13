4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Justin Hasenhuetl plays only about an hour away from Clemson now, but he is native of Germany.

4-star lineman Justin Hasenhuetl has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Feb 13 19:54
Justin Hasenhuetl Photo
Justin Hasenhuetl - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 300   Hometown: Rabun Gap, GA (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#183 Overall, #4 OL, #26 GA
Rivals:
#27 OT, #36 GA
24/7:
#100 Overall, #4 IOL, #14 GA

A four-star offensive lineman just down the road narrowed from his list of offers a top ten list, where Clemson remains in the hunt.

Rabun Gap, Georgia 2025 prospect Justin Hasenhuetl reported the new list on Tuesday evening, one that also includes Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Florida State, Southern Cal, Arkansas and Miami.

Hasenhuetl is a German native who picked up a Clemson offer while at a Dabo Swinney camp last summer.

He is rated as high as the No. 100 prospect overall and the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect (247Sports).

Hasenhuetl reports 30+ offers, with Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and NC State also on that list.

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts