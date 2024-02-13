4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

Rabun Gap, Georgia 2025 prospect Justin Hasenhuetl reported the new list on Tuesday evening, one that also includes Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Florida State, Southern Cal, Arkansas and Miami.

Hasenhuetl is a German native who picked up a Clemson offer while at a Dabo Swinney camp last summer.

He is rated as high as the No. 100 prospect overall and the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect (247Sports).

Hasenhuetl reports 30+ offers, with Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and NC State also on that list.