4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star lineman Justin Hasenhuetl has Clemson in top schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 300 Hometown: Rabun Gap, GA (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School HS) Class: 2025
#183 Overall, #4 OL, #26 GA
#27 OT, #36 GA
#100 Overall, #4 IOL, #14 GA
A four-star offensive lineman just down the road narrowed from his list of offers a top ten list, where Clemson remains in the hunt.
Rabun Gap, Georgia 2025 prospect Justin Hasenhuetl reported the new list on Tuesday evening, one that also includes Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Florida State, Southern Cal, Arkansas and Miami. Hasenhuetl is a German native who picked up a Clemson offer while at a Dabo Swinney camp last summer. He is rated as high as the No. 100 prospect overall and the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect (247Sports). Hasenhuetl reports 30+ offers, with Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and NC State also on that list. Where is 🏠🤷❓@coachdtwhite @JeremyO_Johnson @MattDeBary @theUCReport @DemetricDWarren
@Rivals_Clint @Swiltfong247 @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @chadsimmons_ @DAWGHZERECRUITS @gridironimports #Built4Ships pic.twitter.com/4h2j52LfxS
Rabun Gap, Georgia 2025 prospect Justin Hasenhuetl reported the new list on Tuesday evening, one that also includes Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Florida State, Southern Cal, Arkansas and Miami.
Hasenhuetl is a German native who picked up a Clemson offer while at a Dabo Swinney camp last summer.
He is rated as high as the No. 100 prospect overall and the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect (247Sports).
Hasenhuetl reports 30+ offers, with Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and NC State also on that list.
Where is 🏠🤷❓@coachdtwhite @JeremyO_Johnson @MattDeBary @theUCReport @DemetricDWarren
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Recruiting Wrap: Clemson has the tallest defensive end in the nation (and maybe two)
- ACC announces future neutral site championships in North Carolina
- Two Clemson pros on repeat champs for Super Bowl rings again
- Two Good: Tigers shock No. 3 UNC for second win ever in Chapel Hill
- No. 5 Clemson edges Indiana
- BC announces hiring of new head coach
- ESPN announces addition of prominent former coach to College GameDay show
- Tigers maintain momentum in ACC action with win at Syracuse
- 5-star signee creates buzz on the field, but is quiet and family-oriented off it
- Bracket Update: Where Clemson stands after historic win at No. 3 UNC
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<