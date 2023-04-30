CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson is in the top-5 for 4-star Virginia lineman Fletcher Westphal.
4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Apr 30, Sun 15:46
Fletcher Westphal Photo
Fletcher Westphal - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 305   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Tuscarora HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#202 Overall, #18 OT, #4 VA
Rivals:
#245 Overall, #32 OT, #6 VA
24/7:
#223 Overall, #19 OT, #4 VA

Four-star Leesburg, Virginia offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal included Clemson in his top schools cut on Sunday.

Westphal trimmed his top list down to five schools, with Clemson, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Auburn. Notable teams no longer in his list include Tennessee and Oregon.

Westphal added a Clemson offer on a visit last June. He was back this spring and knocked out a visit with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

“The main reason I went to Clemson, is I had never met Coach Swinney. He had stopped by our school one time, and this was my fourth visit there,” Westphal said. “It was a must to meet and talk with Coach Swinney. We did that. Sitting in O-line meetings, watching the scrimmage itself, all of that was fantastic.”

“Clemson right now is very heavy on the interior of the O-line. They need more tackles; that’s what Coach Austin has told me. I have the reach and the speed. The overall improvement from my sophomore film to my junior film was way more than enough to solidify that hey, I (Austin) made the right choice in getting this dude offered.”

He is rated as high as the No. 202 player overall, No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 4 player from Virginia (ESPN).

