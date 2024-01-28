Elite Retreat visitor Brayden Jacobs, a 4-star offensive lineman out of Alpharetta, Georgia, announced the news on Sunday afternoon.

Jacobs is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect and ranked as high as No. 103 overall with Rivals (No. 12 OT).

He is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs.

Jacobs visited for the Florida State game last year and also made stops at Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

He is the ninth pledge for the Clemson 2025 class, boosting it to No. 3 overall with the 247Sports Team Composite. Jacobs joins Lynchburg, Virginia 4-star Easton Ware in the O-line class currently.