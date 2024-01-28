CLEMSON RECRUITING

Brayden Jacobs is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect
Brayden Jacobs is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect

4-star lineman Brayden Jacobs commits to Clemson
by - 2024 Jan 28 14:39
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Brayden Jacobs Photo
Brayden Jacobs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 310   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#175 Overall, #19 OL, #24 GA
24/7:
#123 Overall, #14 OT, #20 GA

Matt Luke just landed a top O-line prospect for 2025.

Elite Retreat visitor Brayden Jacobs, a 4-star offensive lineman out of Alpharetta, Georgia, announced the news on Sunday afternoon.

Jacobs is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect and ranked as high as No. 103 overall with Rivals (No. 12 OT).

He is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs.

Jacobs visited for the Florida State game last year and also made stops at Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

He is the ninth pledge for the Clemson 2025 class, boosting it to No. 3 overall with the 247Sports Team Composite. Jacobs joins Lynchburg, Virginia 4-star Easton Ware in the O-line class currently.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Brownell speaks to head of ACC officials about Duke game, doesn't regret comments on officiating
Brownell speaks to head of ACC officials about Duke game, doesn't regret comments on officiating
Tigers land in another preseason Top 10
Tigers land in another preseason Top 10
Elite NC prospect commits to Clemson
Elite NC prospect commits to Clemson
Tigers trounce Demon Deacons
Tigers trounce Demon Deacons
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 113 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 50) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 tigerforlife28®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Illnoistiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Tigergirlga
spacer Dude, I accidentally hit the TD button
 movino®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 GaTiger5®
spacer again no one says all of our players
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: again no one says all of our players
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: again no one says all of our players
 The_Ancient_Mariner
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 njtiger88
spacer His pops inflicted a lot of pain on NFL defenses***
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Smart move and he looks smart too..
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: His pops inflicted a lot of pain on NFL defenses***
 PetesPonies
spacer Welcome to Clemson
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 rhpltmeg®
spacer 2025 class is looking strong right now
 TigersAndCubs
spacer SHWEET!
 TigerBigBass®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Tigene®
spacer is Dabo 4'10" or is this Dude 7'10?***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: is Dabo 4'10" or is this Dude 7'10?***
 GaTiger5®
spacer 6'7", 310 lbs - Holy cow, what are they feeding kids these days***
 BigAl31®
spacer Re: 6'7", 310 lbs - Holy cow, what are they feeding kids these days***
 2000®
spacer Chicken
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 UnclePete
spacer Best Clemson news this year by far minus Dabo staying at Clemson 4-ever
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 GaTiger5®
spacer Now we are talking***
 iTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Tiger Contractor
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Doc Diesel®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Purple Gunstock 15®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 tigerlex24
spacer Stupendous
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 CinTiger1
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Maddona
spacer I wonder . . .
 PetesPonies
spacer If U see 6'7 310, don't believe it, he's 6'7 318 !
 cjgaddy
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 Sunshine1977
spacer Welcome Home Brayden!!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer THESE are the headlines I love!!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star lineman commits to Clemson
 kctigs81®
Read all 50 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts