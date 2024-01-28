|
4-star lineman Brayden Jacobs commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-7 Weight: 310 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2025
#175 Overall, #19 OL, #24 GA
#123 Overall, #14 OT, #20 GA
Matt Luke just landed a top O-line prospect for 2025.
