4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools

Four-star Jaedon Harmon's complete Top 10 has Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss, he announced on Wednesday.

Harmon (Rome, Georgia) is a unanimous Top 220 prospect, ranked as high as No. 151 overall (ESPN) and the No. 13 outside linebacker (Rivals).

He announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 13 and he was on the Elite Junior Day guest list in January.

Harmon has two predictions to the ACC Tigers on 247Sports.