4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools

4-star linebacker Jaedon Harmon has Clemson in top schools
2024 Apr 3 20:00-
Jaedon Harmon - Linebacker
One of the nation's top linebacker prospects has Clemson in his top schools group.
One of the nation's top linebacker prospects has Clemson in his top schools group.
Four-star Jaedon Harmon's complete Top 10 has Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss, he announced on Wednesday. Harmon (Rome, Georgia) is a unanimous Top 220 prospect, ranked as high as No. 151 overall (ESPN) and the No. 13 outside linebacker (Rivals). He announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 13 and he was on the Elite Junior Day guest list in January. Harmon has two predictions to the ACC Tigers on 247Sports.
Four-star Jaedon Harmon's complete Top 10 has Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss, he announced on Wednesday.
Harmon (Rome, Georgia) is a unanimous Top 220 prospect, ranked as high as No. 151 overall (ESPN) and the No. 13 outside linebacker (Rivals).
He announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 13 and he was on the Elite Junior Day guest list in January.
Harmon has two predictions to the ACC Tigers on 247Sports.
