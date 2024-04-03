4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jaedon Harmon is a 4-star linebacker with predictions to Clemson, and he formalized the Tigers being a top school for him this week.
Jaedon Harmon is a 4-star linebacker with predictions to Clemson, and he formalized the Tigers being a top school for him this week.

4-star linebacker Jaedon Harmon has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Apr 3 20:00
Jaedon Harmon - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 215   Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#151 Overall, #19 LB, #24 GA
Rivals:
#172 Overall, #13 OLB, #18 GA
24/7:
#218 Overall, #26 LB, #32 GA

One of the nation's top linebacker prospects has Clemson in his top schools group.

Four-star Jaedon Harmon's complete Top 10 has Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss, he announced on Wednesday.

Harmon (Rome, Georgia) is a unanimous Top 220 prospect, ranked as high as No. 151 overall (ESPN) and the No. 13 outside linebacker (Rivals).

He announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 13 and he was on the Elite Junior Day guest list in January.

Harmon has two predictions to the ACC Tigers on 247Sports.

