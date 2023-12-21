4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh has Clemson in top schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 220 Hometown: Culpeper, VA (Eastern View HS) Class: 2025
#236 Overall, #3 LB, #7 VA
#11 ILB, #4 VA
#28 LB, #11 VA
Four-star 2025 Culpeper, Virginia linebacker
Brett Clatterbaugh released a top schools list on Thursday with Clemson on it.
His full Top 5 is Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Clatterbaugh is rated as high as the No. 3 inside linebacker for the 2025 class. He received a Clemson scholarship offer in June. Clatterbaugh's offers also include Ohio State, Rutgers, North Carolina, Maryland, Louisville, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia and West Virginia. Wheres home?🏠 @CycloneEV @CoachPickettEV @UANextFootball @AABonNBC @HokiesFB @ClemsonFB @NDFootball @GeorgiaFootball @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/CabPh4u2nW
His full Top 5 is Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.
Clatterbaugh is rated as high as the No. 3 inside linebacker for the 2025 class.
He received a Clemson scholarship offer in June.
Clatterbaugh's offers also include Ohio State, Rutgers, North Carolina, Maryland, Louisville, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia and West Virginia.
Wheres home?🏠 @CycloneEV @CoachPickettEV @UANextFootball @AABonNBC @HokiesFB @ClemsonFB @NDFootball @GeorgiaFootball @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/CabPh4u2nW— Brett Clatterbaugh (@Bclatterbaugh1) December 21, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson RB announces transfer destination
- Clemson Signing Day Central 2024
- Will Shipley updates the latest on his football future
- Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination
- Clemson DB announces transfer destination
- Former Tiger back in the transfer portal
- Another former Tiger back in the transfer portal
- Clemson pro defender carted off field after suffering injury
- Tigers host portal target, 5-star defensive end during bowl practice
- Reports: Former Clemson safety enters transfer portal
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<