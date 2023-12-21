4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Dec 21 14:34
Brett Clatterbaugh Photo
Brett Clatterbaugh - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 220   Hometown: Culpeper, VA (Eastern View HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#236 Overall, #3 LB, #7 VA
Rivals:
#11 ILB, #4 VA
24/7:
#28 LB, #11 VA

Four-star 2025 Culpeper, Virginia linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh released a top schools list on Thursday with Clemson on it.

His full Top 5 is Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

Clatterbaugh is rated as high as the No. 3 inside linebacker for the 2025 class.

He received a Clemson scholarship offer in June.

Clatterbaugh's offers also include Ohio State, Rutgers, North Carolina, Maryland, Louisville, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia and West Virginia.

