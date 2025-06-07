4-star Kentucky DB receives Clemson offer after camp stop

Hobbs was on campus this weekend for Dabo Swinney camp. (file photo)
Hobbs was on campus this weekend for Dabo Swinney camp. (file photo)

4-star Kentucky DB Garyon Hobbs receives Clemson offer after camp stop
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  27 minutes ago
Garyon Hobbs - Athlete
Height: 6-0   Weight: 215   Hometown: Louisville, KY (Atherton HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#17 ATH, #3 KY

Clemson has added another top defender to its list of targets.

2027 247Sports Composite four-star DB Garyon Hobbs of Louisville (KY) Atheron has announced that he's received an offer from Clemson. Hobbs is considered to be one of the top defenders in Kentucky, boasting offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Louisville, and other top programs.

Hobbs was on campus this weekend for Dabo Swinney's high school camp, and did enough to secure a coveted offer.

"After an amazing camp and great conversation with Coach Conn, I'm blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Hobbs wrote on X.

