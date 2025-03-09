4-star in-state RB sets spring Clemson visit

|
4-star in-state RB Jaylen McGill sets spring Clemson visit
|
Height: 5-10 Weight: 185 Hometown: Spartanburg, SC (Broome HS) Class: 2026
#196 Overall, #19 RB, #4 SC
#21 RB, #7 SC
#21 RB, #6 SC
Clemson will get a familiar face in the building.
Jaylen McGill of Spartanburg (SC) Mountain View Prep has set a spring visit for Clemson and four other programs he is set to check out. McGill was committed to Rutgers for a few weeks earlier this year, but decided to go another way and re-open his recruitment. Along with Clemson, he is set to see Texas, UNC, Georgia, and Tennessee. Spring Visits!
Where’s Home?@GeorgiaFootball @TexasFootball @ClemsonFB @Vol_Football @UNCFootball @CoachChadScott @DeRailSims @CJSPILLER @CoachJCrawford @coachmeans_20 pic.twitter.com/LfmT2QC9WH
