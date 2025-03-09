4-star in-state RB sets spring Clemson visit

McGill was committed to Rutgers for a few weeks earlier this year, but decided to go another way and re-open his recruitment.
McGill was committed to Rutgers for a few weeks earlier this year, but decided to go another way and re-open his recruitment.

4-star in-state RB Jaylen McGill sets spring Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Jaylen McGill Photo
Jaylen McGill - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 185   Hometown: Spartanburg, SC (Broome HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#196 Overall, #19 RB, #4 SC
Rivals:
#21 RB, #7 SC
24/7:
#21 RB, #6 SC

Clemson will get a familiar face in the building.

Jaylen McGill of Spartanburg (SC) Mountain View Prep has set a spring visit for Clemson and four other programs he is set to check out.

Along with Clemson, he is set to see Texas, UNC, Georgia, and Tennessee.

