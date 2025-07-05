4-star Georgia QB announces Clemson offer

Jarrard is a third QB to get a Clemson offer for the 2027 class.
4-star Georgia QB Teddy Jarrard announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
2027 Kennesaw, Georgia four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard announced a Clemson offer late last night.

"Grateful for the offer to play college football for the Clemson Tigers," Jarrard said.

He earned conference offensive player of the year honors with 2,647 passing yards and 31 touchdowns last season, completing passes at a 72% rate.

Jarrard is a third 2027 Clemson QB offer announced, joining fellow 4-stars Peyton Houston and Trent Seaborn.

