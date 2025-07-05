4-star Georgia QB announces Clemson offer

|
4-star Georgia QB Teddy Jarrard announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
2027 Kennesaw, Georgia four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard announced a Clemson offer late last night.
"Grateful for the offer to play college football for the Clemson Tigers," Jarrard said. He earned conference offensive player of the year honors with 2,647 passing yards and 31 touchdowns last season, completing passes at a 72% rate. Jarrard is a third 2027 Clemson QB offer announced, joining fellow 4-stars Peyton Houston and Trent Seaborn. Grateful for the offer to play college football for the Clemson Tigers.#ThankYouGod✝️@The_Real_Dabo @CoachGRiley @CoachMattLuke @NCWarriorsFB @CoachTQ_ @rvfc10 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @DemetricDWarren @TheUCReport @UANextFootball pic.twitter.com/plWyYnBjqJ
"Grateful for the offer to play college football for the Clemson Tigers," Jarrard said.
He earned conference offensive player of the year honors with 2,647 passing yards and 31 touchdowns last season, completing passes at a 72% rate.
Jarrard is a third 2027 Clemson QB offer announced, joining fellow 4-stars Peyton Houston and Trent Seaborn.
Grateful for the offer to play college football for the Clemson Tigers.#ThankYouGod✝️@The_Real_Dabo @CoachGRiley @CoachMattLuke @NCWarriorsFB @CoachTQ_ @rvfc10 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @DemetricDWarren @TheUCReport @UANextFootball pic.twitter.com/plWyYnBjqJ— Teddy Jarrard (@JarrardTeddy) July 5, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!