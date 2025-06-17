|
4-star GA pass rusher Dre Quinn sets commitment date, has Clemson as finalist
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 228 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#44 DE, #44 GA
#105 Overall, #13 DE, #15 GA
#34 Edge, #34 GA
One of the top pass rushers in the 2026 class has set a decision date.
One of the top pass rushers in the 2026 class has set a decision date.

Fans won't have to wait long for Dre Quinn of Buford (GA) to make his college choice, as he's set to announce his decision on June 19. Quinn will be choosing between Clemson and Texas, both of which he's taken an official visit to. Other finalists include Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.
Quinn’s finalists are Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Texas.
Read: https://t.co/Q6ryYxmV8W pic.twitter.com/G3vNmtfRP7
Fans won't have to wait long for Dre Quinn of Buford (GA) to make his college choice, as he's set to announce his decision on June 19.
Quinn will be choosing between Clemson and Texas, both of which he's taken an official visit to. Other finalists include Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.
🚨NEWS🚨 4-star EDGE Dre Quinn will announce his decision on June 19, @ChadSimmons_ reports‼️
