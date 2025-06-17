Dre Quinn of Buford (GA) to make his college choice, as he's set to announce his decision on June 19.
4-star GA pass rusher Dre Quinn sets commitment date, has Clemson as finalist
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  7 hours ago
Dre Quinn Photo
Dre Quinn - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 228   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#44 DE, #44 GA
Rivals:
#105 Overall, #13 DE, #15 GA
24/7:
#34 Edge, #34 GA

One of the top pass rushers in the 2026 class has set a decision date.

Fans won't have to wait long for Dre Quinn of Buford (GA) to make his college choice, as he's set to announce his decision on June 19.

Quinn will be choosing between Clemson and Texas, both of which he's taken an official visit to. Other finalists include Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.

