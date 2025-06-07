Jamarin
Jamarin "Waffle House" Simmons has a Clemson offer now.

4-star FL speedster Jamarin Simmons receives Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  41 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Jamarin Simmons - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.31)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 152   Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Amos P. Godby HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#250 Overall, #6 Slot, #31 FL
24/7:
#112 Overall, #18 WR, #10 FL

One of the speedsters from Dabo Swinney's Saturday session received a Clemson offer on the same day.

Jamarin "Waffle House" Simmons is now on Tyler Grisham's big board, hailing from Tallahassee (FL), Amos P. Giddy.

He currently holds offers from Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss, and several other schools.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star FL speedster receives Clemson offer
4-star FL speedster receives Clemson offer
Quarterbacks and hand grenades: Swinney camp rolls on
Quarterbacks and hand grenades: Swinney camp rolls on
New royalties structure puts fans in charge of College Football 26 revenue for Clemson
New royalties structure puts fans in charge of College Football 26 revenue for Clemson
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week