4-star FL speedster receives Clemson offer

|
4-star FL speedster Jamarin Simmons receives Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Jamarin Simmons - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(4.31)
Height: 5-11 Weight: 152 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Amos P. Godby HS) Class: 2027
#250 Overall, #6 Slot, #31 FL
#112 Overall, #18 WR, #10 FL
One of the speedsters from Dabo Swinney's Saturday session received a Clemson offer on the same day.
Height: 5-11 Weight: 152 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Amos P. Godby HS) Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#250 Overall, #6 Slot, #31 FL
24/7:
#112 Overall, #18 WR, #10 FL
One of the speedsters from Dabo Swinney's Saturday session received a Clemson offer on the same day.
Jamarin "Waffle House" Simmons is now on Tyler Grisham's big board, hailing from Tallahassee (FL), Amos P. Giddy. He currently holds offers from Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss, and several other schools.
Jamarin "Waffle House" Simmons is now on Tyler Grisham's big board, hailing from Tallahassee (FL), Amos P. Giddy.
He currently holds offers from Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss, and several other schools.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. West Virginia
- SEC pitcher commits as transfer to Clemson
- Clemson pitcher to enter transfer portal
- Clemson's season ends in disastrous fashion to Kentucky
- Clemson OF enters transfer portal
- Swinney camp insider: Pair of QBs impress, standout RB + Ian Schieffelin coaching
- What Max Brown's commitment means for Clemson
- What Leo Delaney's commitment means for Clemson
- What Carter Scruggs' commitment means for Clemson
- NCAA Regional Live: Clemson faces elimination in Sunday action