Stephiylan Green is the latest pledge out of Clemson's highly successful, first summer official visit weekend.
4-star DL Stephiylan Green commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jun 22, Wed 17:59
Stephiylan Green Photo
Stephiylan Green - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 267   Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#17 DT, #29 GA
Rivals:
#190 Overall, #9 DT, #16 GA
24/7:
#47 DL, #36 GA

Clemson's 2023 D-line class continues to strengthen.

Four-star Rome, Georgia defensive lineman Stephiylan Green announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday. 

Green is rated as high as the No. 9 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 190 player overall (Rivals). 

He made a stop on campus for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June and is now an 11th Tigers' pledge this month.

Green is the 14th commitment in Clemson 2023 class overall that's ranked No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, trailing only Notre Dame (15 commits) and Ohio State (12).

He is a second 4-star D-line commitment this week, joining D-end AJ Hoffler, and a fourth in the class along with David Ojiegbe and Vic Burley.

Green picked Clemson out of a final six that also included Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Ohio State. His other offers included Auburn, Notre Dame and Oklahoma among more.

CBS Sports analyst predicts Clemson regular season wins total
Clemson's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent set
REPORT: Clemson baseball set to hire pitching coach
Recent 4-star visitor has Clemson in final four, sets commitment date
