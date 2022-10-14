CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tomarrion Parker has Clemson in his final group and he will commit on Nov. 21.

4-star defender sets decision day, has Clemson in final four
by - Staff Writer - 2022 Oct 14, Fri 12:54
Tomarrion Parker - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 250   Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#132 Overall, #20 DE, #13 AL
Rivals:
#178 Overall, #16 DE, #18 AL
24/7:
#44 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL

Four-star Phenix City, Alabama 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker has his final group and a decision date set.

Parker's final four are Clemson, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee, and he will decide on a commitment on Nov. 21.

Parker was a Penn State commitment earlier this year. He is rated as high as the No. 44 prospect overall and the No. 6 D-lineman (247Sports).

Parker announced earlier this week that he will be in Knoxville this weekend for the Tennessee-Alabama game.

He is set to visit Clemson for the Syracuse game next week and he was on hand for the Furman game in September.

The majority of the more recent predictions in 247Sports' Crystal Ball have Parker picking the Tigers.

