4-star defender has Clemson in top schools

Faulk's complete Top 5 is Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Faulk added a Clemson offer on May 31, and he also visited in April.

He is a unanimous Top 130 prospect overall, rated as high as No. 109 overall (247Sports). Faulk has as an edge defender, defensive end and an outside linebacker.

He is a brother to 4-star Auburn 2023 defensive signee Keldric Faulk.