4-star defender has Clemson in top schools

4-star defender Jakaleb Faulk has Clemson in top schools
2023 Jul 4, Tue
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2025
#130 Overall, #14 DE, #12 AL
#122 Overall, #6 OLB, #9 AL
#109 Overall, #12 Edge, #10 AL
Four-star 2025 Highland Home, Alabama defender
Jakaleb Faulk declared his Top 5 schools on Tuesday and that includes Clemson.
Faulk's complete Top 5 is Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. Faulk added a Clemson offer on May 31, and he also visited in April. He is a unanimous Top 130 prospect overall, rated as high as No. 109 overall (247Sports). Faulk has as an edge defender, defensive end and an outside linebacker. He is a brother to 4-star Auburn 2023 defensive signee Keldric Faulk. Where’s home?🏠 @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @Knick31Kaisaun @FaulkKeldric pic.twitter.com/QzGyumZMoE After a great camp I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @CoachEason1 @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/WRUspo2ahx Enjoyed my time in @ClemsonFB today🐅! @CoachEason1 @coachski_ @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @Knick31Kaisaun pic.twitter.com/bczzkDKuQA
Where’s home?🏠 @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @Knick31Kaisaun @FaulkKeldric pic.twitter.com/QzGyumZMoE— Jakaleb“Starburst”Faulk✞ (@yoboijj41) July 4, 2023
After a great camp I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @CoachEason1 @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/WRUspo2ahx— Jakaleb“Starburst”Faulk✞ (@yoboijj41) May 31, 2023
Enjoyed my time in @ClemsonFB today🐅! @CoachEason1 @coachski_ @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @Knick31Kaisaun pic.twitter.com/bczzkDKuQA— Jakaleb“Starburst”Faulk✞ (@yoboijj41) April 2, 2023
