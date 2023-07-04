4-star defender has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star 2025 defender Jakaleb Faulk has Clemson in his Top 5 schools.
4-star 2025 defender Jakaleb Faulk has Clemson in his Top 5 schools.

4-star defender Jakaleb Faulk has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Jul 4, Tue 14:37
Jakaleb Faulk Photo
Jakaleb Faulk - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.56)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#130 Overall, #14 DE, #12 AL
Rivals:
#122 Overall, #6 OLB, #9 AL
24/7:
#109 Overall, #12 Edge, #10 AL

Four-star 2025 Highland Home, Alabama defender Jakaleb Faulk declared his Top 5 schools on Tuesday and that includes Clemson.

Faulk's complete Top 5 is Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Faulk added a Clemson offer on May 31, and he also visited in April.

He is a unanimous Top 130 prospect overall, rated as high as No. 109 overall (247Sports). Faulk has as an edge defender, defensive end and an outside linebacker.

He is a brother to 4-star Auburn 2023 defensive signee Keldric Faulk.

