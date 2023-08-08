CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star DE CJ May has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Aug 8, Tue 13:36
CJ May Photo
CJ May - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.87)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 222   Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#269 Overall, #25 DE, #15 AL
24/7:
#171 Overall, #18 Edge, #13 AL

Four-star 2025 Highland Home, Alabama defensive end CJ May included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.

May's full list is Clemson, Notre Dame, Louisville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Troy, Miami and Auburn.

May is rated as high as the No. 171 overall prospect and the No. 18 Edge defender (247Sports).

He received a Clemson offer in early June after competing at Dabo Swinney camp.

“I came to compete at camp for the offer,” May told TigerNet. “The facilities were very impressive and the campus just gives good vibes overall.”

Top Clemson News of the Week