May's full list is Clemson, Notre Dame, Louisville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Troy, Miami and Auburn.

May is rated as high as the No. 171 overall prospect and the No. 18 Edge defender (247Sports).

He received a Clemson offer in early June after competing at Dabo Swinney camp.

“I came to compete at camp for the offer,” May told TigerNet. “The facilities were very impressive and the campus just gives good vibes overall.”