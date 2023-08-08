|
4-star DE CJ May has Clemson in top schools
Height: 6-3 Weight: 222 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2025
Four-star 2025 Highland Home, Alabama defensive end
CJ May included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.
May's full list is Clemson, Notre Dame, Louisville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Troy, Miami and Auburn. May is rated as high as the No. 171 overall prospect and the No. 18 Edge defender (247Sports). He received a Clemson offer in early June after competing at Dabo Swinney camp. “I came to compete at camp for the offer,” May told TigerNet. “The facilities were very impressive and the campus just gives good vibes overall.” Beyond blessed to be in this position!! TOP 10!!!! @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @MohrRecruiting @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @ClemsonFB @NDFootball @GeorgiaFootball @Vol_Football @GamecockFB @LouisvilleFB @OleMissFB @AuburnFootball @TroyTrojansFB @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/wGjqqrAITb
He received a Clemson offer in early June after competing at Dabo Swinney camp.
“I came to compete at camp for the offer,” May told TigerNet. “The facilities were very impressive and the campus just gives good vibes overall.”
Beyond blessed to be in this position!! TOP 10!!!! @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @MohrRecruiting @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @ClemsonFB @NDFootball @GeorgiaFootball @Vol_Football @GamecockFB @LouisvilleFB @OleMissFB @AuburnFootball @TroyTrojansFB @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/wGjqqrAITb— CJ “Slim Reaper🃏” MAY (@CJMAY0) August 8, 2023
